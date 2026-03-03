Erling Haaland Injury: Trains Tuesday
Haaland (undisclosed) was pictured in Tuesday's training session as he remains a late call for Wednesday's meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Haaland appears to be getting close to full health after missing the previous Premier League game against Leeds. The forward has returned to practice, but it remains to be seen if the midweek fixture will be too soon for him to start. Both Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo have featured in a front two in Haaland's absence, but there's also a chance that midfielder Rayan Cherki will lose playing time once the star striker is ready to play. Haaland was in solid form prior to the injury, recording two goals and two assists over his last three games played.
