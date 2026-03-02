Erling Haaland Injury: Uncertain heading into Wednesday

Haaland is still uncertain with his undisclosed injury heading into Wednesday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "No. It's not his knee. I don't have an answer right now. So, he was not ready for today, but we have four days before Nottingham Forest."

Haaland is going to remain questionable for any games moving forward, with not much information given on his return. He will have a few days to recover before they face Nottingham midweek, then facing Newcaslte on Saturday and Real Madrid on March 11, a quick spell of matches for the club. They will ideally focus on having him ready for the match against Real Madrid, probably working him back slowly until that contest, not wanting to push their star striker back into action too early and risk further injury, something that could derail the season. If he continues on the sidelines for another match, Omar Marmoush is the likely starter at forward in his place.