Erling Haaland News: Assist Saturday

Haaland recorded one assist on one chance created to go along with one shot in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea.

Haaland came up with a great play late into Saturday's match that would lead to a City goal, putting a ball across the middle that would be scored by Antoine Semenyo in the 72nd minute. This is his second straight appearance with an assist, as Haaland also earned an assist in their 3-0 win over Brentford on May 9. This is his first assist in FA Cup play this season, although the prolific goal scorer does have eight in league play.