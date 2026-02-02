Haaland set up Rayan Cherki's opening goal in the 11th minute Sunday, his fifth assist of the season. He created a season-high four chances in the draw but failed to put a shot on target in his third consecutive Premier League appearance. It's been an unusually quiet run of form for the star striker as he only has two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) across his last seven appearances after recording 23 goal contributions across the first 17 matches of the season. He'll look to get back on track Sunday at Liverpool, a side he scored on earlier this season.