Erling Haaland News: Bags goal

Haaland scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Everton.

Haaland earned his goal on alate breakaway off the restart Monday, showing his clinical pace as he beat the defense for an easy one-on-one with the keeper. This comes as a third straight outing in league play with a goal for the Norwegian, recording 13 shots during that span. He is up to 25 goals and seven assists in 33 appearances this season.