Erling Haaland News: Brace despite loss
Haaland scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat versus Real Madrid.
Haaland had a solid match Tuesday, although much can be credited to his teammates, as he would score a brace in the loss. He would first score in the 19th minute off of a beautiful team play finished off with a Josko Gvardiol pass from the chest. Then, he would convert from the penalty spot after a brilliant piece of footwork by Phil Foden. This does give Haaland a goal in his past two outings, with three during that span. It also brought him to eight goals in nine UCL appearances this season.
