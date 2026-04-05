Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: FA Cup hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Haaland scored three goals on three shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Haaland would see a great run of play Saturday as he propelled his team to the FA Cup semifinals. He would start with a goal in the 39th minute before converting a penalty in extra time of the first half, finally adding one more in the 57th minute for a hat trick. This is now his second straight match with a goal. These were his first FA Cup goals of the season in two appearances, hoping to continue the success in league play.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
SOC
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
12 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31
SOC
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
17 days ago