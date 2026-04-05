Erling Haaland News: FA Cup hat trick
Haaland scored three goals on three shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.
Haaland would see a great run of play Saturday as he propelled his team to the FA Cup semifinals. He would start with a goal in the 39th minute before converting a penalty in extra time of the first half, finally adding one more in the 57th minute for a hat trick. This is now his second straight match with a goal. These were his first FA Cup goals of the season in two appearances, hoping to continue the success in league play.
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