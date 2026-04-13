Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Fails to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Haaland recorded four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Chelsea.

Haaland was coming off a hat trick in their last match and couldn't repeat Sunday, as the forward would record four shots but no goals. He still sits at 22 goals this season as he leads the Golden Boot race, recording 106 shots in 30 appearances this season.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
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