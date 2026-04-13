Erling Haaland News: Fails to score
Haaland recorded four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Chelsea.
Haaland was coming off a hat trick in their last match and couldn't repeat Sunday, as the forward would record four shots but no goals. He still sits at 22 goals this season as he leads the Golden Boot race, recording 106 shots in 30 appearances this season.
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