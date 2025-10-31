Haaland was not in the squad for a midweek Carabao Cup match against Swansea City but has been cleared ahead of his return to the team sheet, with the Norwegian fit for Sunday. The forward has been one of the most successful players in the world in the early stages of the season, already adding 11 goals and one assist to his tally in nine games. He should then return to a starting role immediately if fit, hoping to start a new scoring streak after his six-game streak with a goal was snapped last outing.