Erling Haaland News: Fit to play in Community Shield
Haaland (heel) is fit to play in Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, according to coach Enzo Maresca, per City Xtra. "He was okay [after training on Thursday]! He had just a small thing behind the heels, but he was okay."
Haaland finished last season as the Premier League's top scorer with 27 goals and eight assists across 35 appearances, part of a 38 goal campaign in all competitions as City won the FA Cup and EFL Cup. He capped that with an extraordinary World Cup, scoring seven goals across his first four appearances before going scoreless against England, and this minor scare now cleared, he looks set to lead Man City's attack into the Community Shield as he builds toward the new 2026/27 Premier League season.
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