Erling Haaland News: Good to go Wednesday

Haaland (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "Yes, he has travelled, we will see tomorrow but it's good he is here."

Haaland looks to have already cleared his injury ahead of Wednesday's match and will be an option as they head into the second leg. This is a huge boost for the club, as they will need the Norwegian to be firing on all cylinders if they want to complete the comeback. However, Antonio Rudiger is expected to return and start, a usual nuisance to Haaland's typical goal goal-scoring ability.