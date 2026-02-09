With his side down 1-0 with just 15 minutes remaining in the match, Haaland put the team on his back down the stretch. His assisted Bernardo Silva's equalizer with a headed pass in the 84th minute, then scored the match-winning goal in the 93rd minute on a penalty he snuck past Alisson. He created three chances in his second straight match and also put three shots on target for the first time since Jan. 7. The star striker now has 21 goals and six assists through 25 appearances this season, and he'll look to add to those totals Wednesday versus Fulham.