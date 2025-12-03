Haaland would come up with a critical match Tuesday, first scoring in the 17th minute to earn his 100th goal in Premier League play, the fastest player to ever reach that mark. He would also come up with two more goal contributions, although in an unusual way for the forward, recording assists on Tijjani Reijnders' and Phil Foden's goals in the 37th and 48th minutes, respectively. The Norwegian is up to 15 goals and three assists this season, two goal contributions off of 20 after only 14 appearances.