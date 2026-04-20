Erling Haaland News: Nets game winner

Haaland scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Haaland would come up clutch and finally get back at his rival, Gabriel, as the Norwegian scored in the 65th minute to win the match. This gets him back on the scoresheet after four straight league games without one, now at 23 in 31 games this season. This brings the forward to 30 goal contributions on the season, as he has also added seven assists.