Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Nets yet another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Haaland scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brentford.

Haaland was on the scoresheet for a second match in a row Saturday, a familiar trend for the Norwegian, scoring in the 75th minute. However, he would also add an assist, setting up Omar Marmoush in the closing stages of the contest. The forward now sits at 26 goals this season, better than last season and only one off of his 2023/24 total. Even more impressive, he has earned eight assists, a number he hasn't come close to touching since his debut season with City.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 9
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL GW36 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 36
SOC
FPL GW36 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 36
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
11 days ago