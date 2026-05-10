Erling Haaland News: Nets yet another goal
Haaland scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brentford.
Haaland was on the scoresheet for a second match in a row Saturday, a familiar trend for the Norwegian, scoring in the 75th minute. However, he would also add an assist, setting up Omar Marmoush in the closing stages of the contest. The forward now sits at 26 goals this season, better than last season and only one off of his 2023/24 total. Even more impressive, he has earned eight assists, a number he hasn't come close to touching since his debut season with City.
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