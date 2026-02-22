Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Haaland assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Haaland would earn a goal contribution Saturday, but not his typical goal, instead finding Nico O'Reilly for an assist. This is a fifth straight outing with a goal contribution for the forward, with three goals and three assists during that span. The Norwegian continues to produce at a mad level, now with 22 goals and seven assists this season, having more goal contributions than appearances (27).

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Premier League GW27 Betting Tips: North London Derby, Man City vs Newcastle & Forest vs Liverpool Predictions
SOC
Premier League GW27 Betting Tips: North London Derby, Man City vs Newcastle & Forest vs Liverpool Predictions
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 27
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 27
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
2 days ago
FPL Captaincy Planner: Best Captain Picks for GW27–GW31
SOC
FPL Captaincy Planner: Best Captain Picks for GW27–GW31
Author Image
Jonny Black
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago