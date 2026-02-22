Erling Haaland News: Notches assist
Haaland assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.
Haaland would earn a goal contribution Saturday, but not his typical goal, instead finding Nico O'Reilly for an assist. This is a fifth straight outing with a goal contribution for the forward, with three goals and three assists during that span. The Norwegian continues to produce at a mad level, now with 22 goals and seven assists this season, having more goal contributions than appearances (27).
