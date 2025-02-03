Fantasy Soccer
Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Score irrelevant equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Haaland scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-1 defeat versus Arsenal.

Haaland looked to have sparked a comeback for City after netting an equalizer in the 55th minute, although that would fade after Arsenal poured on four more goals. This did get him back on the scoresheet after a one-match hiatus, scoring a goal in four of his past five appearances. This brings the forward to 19 goals in 24 appearances this season.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
