Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Scores early winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Haaland scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Burnley.

Haaland would earn his goal early in Wednesday's outing, as the forward scored in the fifth minute for the game winner and the lone goal of the contest. This is a second straight league match with a goal, as he scored against Arsenal last time out as well, taking 10 shots between the two games. He continues to lead the Golden Boot race with his 24 goals this season, two better than last campaign.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
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