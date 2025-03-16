Erling Haaland News: Scores from spot

Haaland scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Haaland saw three shots Saturday but only converted on one while only one was on target, scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Omar Marmoush drew a penalty. This was the forwards first goal in two appearances, with 21 in 28 league appearnces this season. He will need to find some type of immaculate form if he wants another Premier League Golden Boot, currently six behind Mohamed Salah.