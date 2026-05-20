Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Scores late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Haaland scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Haaland tried to drag City back into the game with a late stoppage-time goal, although it was too little too late. This is his fourth straight game with a goal contribution, earning one goal in FA Cup play while scoring three goals and one league assist during that span. He is now up to 27 goals this season, set to win yet another Premier League Golden Boot.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
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