Erling Haaland News: Scores late goal
Haaland scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
Haaland tried to drag City back into the game with a late stoppage-time goal, although it was too little too late. This is his fourth straight game with a goal contribution, earning one goal in FA Cup play while scoring three goals and one league assist during that span. He is now up to 27 goals this season, set to win yet another Premier League Golden Boot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & OddsYesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW37 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Gameweek 376 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Team Projections: Goals, Points & Odds for All 48 Teams7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 378 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 378 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More