Erling Haaland News: Starting immediately

Haaland (knee) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Tottenham.

Haaland is no longer injured, recovering from the knee injury that has kept him out for the past few critical matches for City. This will be a huge boost to the squad, as he is a top goal-scorer in the world and will be needed against a Tottenham team that can score at will when in form. He should continue in the starting role moving forward and will hope to tighten the chemistry with new addition Omar Marmoush, as they could be a formidable duo in matches to come with immense scoring prowess around both of them.