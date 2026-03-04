Erling Haaland News: Starting Wednesday
Haaland (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Nottingham Forest.
Haaland is back in the team sheet after he rejoined team training Tuesday, starting immediately as expected after the injury. He will look to get back on the scoresheet after he missed out last start, notching 22 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances this campaign.
