Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Haaland (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Nottingham Forest.

Haaland is back in the team sheet after he rejoined team training Tuesday, starting immediately as expected after the injury. He will look to get back on the scoresheet after he missed out last start, notching 22 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances this campaign.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 29
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 29
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
Yesterday
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
2 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
6 days ago
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago