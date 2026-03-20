Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Substituted for rest, not injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Haaland (undisclosed) is not dealing with an injury and was only subbed off to rest for Sunday's Carabao Cup Final against Arsenal, according to manager Pep Guardiola, per Alex Young of The Standard. "Erling has no injury. He will be available against Arsenal in the Cup final."

Haaland was feared to be injured Tuesday in their crashout of the UCL round of 16, appearing to be limping as he left the field. However, it has now been deemed fatigue, with the forward taken off to rest and prepare for the weekend. This is massive news for the club as they try to win a trophy this season, just after losing out on any chance of UCL glory this season. He should then see the start as they attempt to take down a Premier League rival, as the Norwegian remains one of the top goal scorers in the world despite his recent slump.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
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