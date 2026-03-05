Erling Haaland News: Two shots in return
Haaland had two shots (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.
Haaland made his way back to the field Thursday and saw some work, but not enough for a goal, with both shots off target. He would come near the net with the ball a few times as play closed out, but was managed well, helpless to try diving instead of actually committing to the ball. He is still a top player and easily the best bet for a goal in the league, remaining with 22 in 28 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 287 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 28: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More