Erling Haaland News: Two shots in return

Haaland had two shots (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Haaland made his way back to the field Thursday and saw some work, but not enough for a goal, with both shots off target. He would come near the net with the ball a few times as play closed out, but was managed well, helpless to try diving instead of actually committing to the ball. He is still a top player and easily the best bet for a goal in the league, remaining with 22 in 28 appearances this season.