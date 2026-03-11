Erling Haaland News: Useless against Real Madrid
Haaland recorded no stats in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid.
Haaland would have a horrible day against Real Madrid as he once again was held in check by the club, not seeing a single shot or stat in the loss. This easily marks his worst match of the season, as he will need to have an outstanding day in the reverse tie, remaining with seven goals in nine UCL appearances this season.
