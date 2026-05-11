Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Another goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Demirovic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Demirovic recorded a goal in a third straight game for Stuttgart. Only one of those three goals came fro, the starting XI, having been in a rotational role since his return from injury, recording 12 goals with three assists through 24 Bundesliga appearances.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
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