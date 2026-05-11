Ermedin Demirovic News: Another goal in win
Demirovic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Demirovic recorded a goal in a third straight game for Stuttgart. Only one of those three goals came fro, the starting XI, having been in a rotational role since his return from injury, recording 12 goals with three assists through 24 Bundesliga appearances.
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