Ermedin Demirovic News: Another goal in win

Demirovic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Demirovic recorded a goal in a third straight game for Stuttgart. Only one of those three goals came fro, the starting XI, having been in a rotational role since his return from injury, recording 12 goals with three assists through 24 Bundesliga appearances.