Ermedin Demirovic News: Assists one of four goals
Demirovic had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.
Demirovic set up Chris Fuhrich in the 32nd minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal. The assis twas the first since March 1st for Demirovic as he's combined for two goal involvements, three shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.
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