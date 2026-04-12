Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Assists one of four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Demirovic had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.

Demirovic set up Chris Fuhrich in the 32nd minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal. The assis twas the first since March 1st for Demirovic as he's combined for two goal involvements, three shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
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