Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Assists opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Demirovic had an assist while taking five shots (two on goal) and creating four chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Demirovic set up Deniz Undav in the 21st minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Stuttgart in shots and chances created. The assist was the first in the Bundesliga since September for Demirovic as he's combined for three goal involvements and 10 shots over his last three league appearances.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
