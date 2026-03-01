Ermedin Demirovic News: Assists opening goal

Demirovic had an assist while taking five shots (two on goal) and creating four chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Demirovic set up Deniz Undav in the 21st minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Stuttgart in shots and chances created. The assist was the first in the Bundesliga since September for Demirovic as he's combined for three goal involvements and 10 shots over his last three league appearances.