Ermedin Demirovic News: Bags hat trick

Demirovic scored three goals to go with four shots (four on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Bochum.

Demirovic was the star of Saturday's contest after he found the back of the net three times, scoring in the 11th, 48th and 85th minutes. This marks his first hat trick of the season, now having 13 goals in 28 league appearances. He has started in their past three outings and a five-match streak appearing from the bench, seeing four goals in that three-game spell.