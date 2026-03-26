Ermedin Demirovic News: Instant impact in win

Demirovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 win against FC Augsburg.

Demirovic entered proceedings Sunday with just nine minutes remaining and scored VfB Stuttgart's final goal in their 5-2 road victory over FC Augsburg. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the forward has scored twice from seven shots (two on goal). Across 18 Bundesliga appearances (14 starts), Demirovic is averaging 0.5 goals per appearance.