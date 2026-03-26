Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Instant impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Demirovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 win against FC Augsburg.

Demirovic entered proceedings Sunday with just nine minutes remaining and scored VfB Stuttgart's final goal in their 5-2 road victory over FC Augsburg. Across his last five appearances (four starts), the forward has scored twice from seven shots (two on goal). Across 18 Bundesliga appearances (14 starts), Demirovic is averaging 0.5 goals per appearance.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ermedin Demirovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ermedin Demirovic See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023