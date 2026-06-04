Ermedin Demirovic News: Likely to play big role for Bosnia

Demirovic should be a regular starter upfront for Bosnia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Edin Dzeko will lead the attacking line for Bosnia, but Demirovic should play a sizable role in the team's 4-4-2 approach. Demirovic should play deeper behind Dzeko but has a keen eye for goal, as he netted 12 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances in 2025/26.