Ermedin Demirovic News: Likely to play big role for Bosnia
Demirovic should be a regular starter upfront for Bosnia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Edin Dzeko will lead the attacking line for Bosnia, but Demirovic should play a sizable role in the team's 4-4-2 approach. Demirovic should play deeper behind Dzeko but has a keen eye for goal, as he netted 12 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances in 2025/26.
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