Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Nets brace on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Demirovic scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over 1. FC Köln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Demirovic opened the scoring in the 15th minute by converting Jamie Leweling's headed layoff. Demirovic netted again in the 84th minute by turning in Ramon Hendriks' fabulous cross. Demirovic has now netted thrice in the last three games and is up to seven goals for the campaign.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
