Ermedin Demirovic News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Demirovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.

Demirovic netted the equalizer in the 76th minute assisted by Deniz Undav. Demirovic recorded 11 passes and also made one tackle and one clearance. He has now contributed to four goals in the last four games. He is now into double figures for goal involvements this campaign.

