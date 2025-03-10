Ermedin Demirovic News: Score in win

Demirovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Holstein Kiel.

Demirovic played the entire second half and recorded a goal during Saturday's draw. He's come off the bench in the last five league appearances, having previously started nine of the last 11 games. The forward is still having a decent season with nine goals in 25 appearances, however has not been given a consistent starting role in the attack unlike in 2023/24.