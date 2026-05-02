Ermedin Demirovic News: Scores off the bench

Demirovic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Demirovic helped Stuttgart stay in the match with his goal, the second for the team on Saturday. The forward should see time off the bench against Leverkusen but will need some luck to be back among the goals, as the side has only conceded 43 times in 32 matches.