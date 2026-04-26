Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Strikes as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Demirovic scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

Demirovic entered the match in the 57th minute and leveled for Stuttgart in the 61st. The goal was the first since March 22nd for the forward as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots and three chances created over his last three appearances.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
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