Ermedin Demirovic News: Strikes as substitute
Demirovic scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.
Demirovic entered the match in the 57th minute and leveled for Stuttgart in the 61st. The goal was the first since March 22nd for the forward as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots and three chances created over his last three appearances.
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