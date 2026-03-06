Ernest Nuamah headshot

Ernest Nuamah Injury: Hopeful to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Nuamah (knee) is still out another match, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "He had another problem besides his initial injury, a cartilage issue, and it was difficult to resolve. I think he'll have the opportunity to rejoin us soon."

Nuamah is still not an option despite training with a ball over the past month, with a minor setback keeping him out again. Luckily for the forward, he is trending in the right direction now, with the forward set to rejoin the group soon. With not a single appearance this season after an ACL injury, he will hope for his return soon, getting a few games to test his status after the long injury.

Ernest Nuamah
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now