Ernest Nuamah Injury: Hopeful to return soon

Nuamah (knee) is still out another match, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "He had another problem besides his initial injury, a cartilage issue, and it was difficult to resolve. I think he'll have the opportunity to rejoin us soon."

Nuamah is still not an option despite training with a ball over the past month, with a minor setback keeping him out again. Luckily for the forward, he is trending in the right direction now, with the forward set to rejoin the group soon. With not a single appearance this season after an ACL injury, he will hope for his return soon, getting a few games to test his status after the long injury.