Ernest Nuamah Injury: Injured early

Nuamah was forced off the field in the seventh minute of Saturday's match against Lille due to an apparent injury.

Nuahmah had a very early exit Saturday, as the forward wouldn't even make it to the 10-minute mark before leaving the field. This would be a blow for the club and player, only missing two starts since Jan. 22. He has scored five goals during that span, so they will hope for a minor injury. He was replaced by Rayan Cherki, a possible replacement moving forward along with Georges Mikautadze.