Ernest Nuamah headshot

Ernest Nuamah Injury: Injured early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Nuamah was forced off the field in the seventh minute of Saturday's match against Lille due to an apparent injury.

Nuahmah had a very early exit Saturday, as the forward wouldn't even make it to the 10-minute mark before leaving the field. This would be a blow for the club and player, only missing two starts since Jan. 22. He has scored five goals during that span, so they will hope for a minor injury. He was replaced by Rayan Cherki, a possible replacement moving forward along with Georges Mikautadze.

Ernest Nuamah
Lyon
More Stats & News
