Ernest Nuamah Injury: Intensifies training before return

Nuamah (knee) is ramping up his training and working on his one-vs-one situations as he targets an April return, the club posted.

Nuamah has yet to feature this season following an ACL injury he suffered almost one year ago, but the increased training load and focus on individual drills suggest his return is drawing closer than ever. The forward will look to get some games under his belt upon his comeback to regain full fitness before competing for the starting role he hold before his setback.