Ernest Nuamah Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Nuamah suffered an ACL injury and will be out for several months to recover. He is expected to be sidelined until late December 2025 or January 2026, provided his recovery goes as planned. In the meantime, Georges Mikautadze and Malick Fofana are expected to see increased playing time in the frontline.