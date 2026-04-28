Ernest Nuamah Injury: Trains in full Tuesday

Nuamah (knee) has returned to full team training Tuesday and is targeting a comeback for Sunday's clash against Rennes, the club posted.

Nuamah has been working his way back from the ACL injury he suffered almost a year ago, and his progression to full collective sessions is a significant milestone in what has been an incredibly long road back. The Ghanaian forward had been building his confidence gradually since making his first squad appearances, and completing a full training session puts him in good position to be back for Sunday's fixture. Lyon will manage his return carefully given the severity of the original injury, but getting Nuamah back in the fold for the final stretch of the season is an exciting development for the Gones.