Ernest Nuamah Injury: Trains with ball

Nuamah (knee) resumed ball training on grass this week, the club posted.

Nuamah still has a long road ahead, but he took a real step forward this week by getting back on the grass and working with the ball again. The forward is targeting a potential return in the second half of March at the earliest, though the club will continue to ramp him up cautiously. After such a lengthy spell out with an ACL injury, he will be focused on regaining his sharpness and carving out his rhythm again for the Gones once he is cleared for full action.