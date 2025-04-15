Ernest Nuamah Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Nuamah underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning in Lyon for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The procedure was performed at the Jean-Mermoz private hospital by Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, and he will begin his rehabilitation in Hauteville-Lompnes in Ain starting Wednesday, L'equipe reports.

