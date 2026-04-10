Ernest Nuamah News: Getting closer

Nuamah (knee) is still lacking confidence following his long-term ACL recovery and getting closer to make the matchday squad, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Nuamah has been absent for almost a year since suffering the ACL injury, and while his inclusion in the squad is a genuine milestone, manager Fonseca's assessment suggests he is not yet ready to be thrown into the thick of things. The Ghanaian forward will look to build his confidence gradually through limited appearances before pushing for a more prominent role in the attack, with the Gones hoping to ease him back carefully after such a lengthy absence.