Ernest Nuamah News: Option to face Rennes

Nuamah (knee) is back available for Sunday's clash against Rennes, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL. "We're getting Malick and Ernest back, who are in the squad for Rennes, and who can help us if we need them. Our two flanks have more options now, that's good."

Nuamah has been working his way back from the ACL injury he suffered almost a year ago, and his inclusion in the squad is a remarkable milestone in what has been an incredibly long road back for the Ghanaian forward. Coach Fonseca's comments suggest he will be eased in from the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, but having Nuamah available again gives Lyon more attacking options on the flanks for the final push of their Champions League qualification campaign.