Ernest Nuamah News: Scores as a sub in win

Nuamah scored the second goal of the game to help his side to secure a 2-0 victory. This was his third Ligue 1 goal of the season and his second in his last four games. This goal was his only shot on target of the game and he also created a chance in his 24 minute spell.