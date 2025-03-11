Fantasy Soccer
Ernest Nuamah News: Scores as a sub in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Nuamah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Nice.

Nuamah scored the second goal of the game to help his side to secure a 2-0 victory. This was his third Ligue 1 goal of the season and his second in his last four games. This goal was his only shot on target of the game and he also created a chance in his 24 minute spell.

