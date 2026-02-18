Ernest Poku News: First UCL assist

Poku had an assist while taking two off target shots and creating two chances during Wednesday's match against Olympiacos.

Poku set up Patrik Schick in the 60th minute while tying for the team-high in chances created as of his substitution in the 76th minute. The assist was the first career Champions League goal involvement for Poku as he's combined for four shots and three chances created over his last three appearances in the competition.