Ernest Poku News: Loaned to Besiktas

Poku has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, with the agreement including a conditional obligation to buy, the club announced.

Poku leaves Leverkusen after just one season with the club, having recorded five goals and five assists across 29 Bundesliga appearances. The 22-year-old winger now heads to Besiktas in search of a significant role after also gaining Champions League experience during his time in Germany.