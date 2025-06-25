Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Eryk Williamson headshot

Eryk Williamson Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Williamson was forced off in the 66th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas due to a clash in his head with an opponent, as he was reportedly bleeding heavily, according to Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star.

Williamson received a knock to the head and was reportedly bleeding heavily, forcing him off the pitch in the second half of Wednesday's game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he needs to undergo concussion protocols. That said, Williamson has mainly been a bench option this season for Charlotte, so a potential absence wouldn't impact the starting XI.

Eryk Williamson
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now