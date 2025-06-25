Eryk Williamson Injury: Forced off injured

Williamson was forced off in the 66th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas due to a clash in his head with an opponent, as he was reportedly bleeding heavily, according to Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star.

Williamson received a knock to the head and was reportedly bleeding heavily, forcing him off the pitch in the second half of Wednesday's game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he needs to undergo concussion protocols. That said, Williamson has mainly been a bench option this season for Charlotte, so a potential absence wouldn't impact the starting XI.