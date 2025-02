Pedrola will miss three weeks due to a grade one left rectus femoris strain, Bologna announced.

Pedrola will skip a few contests after getting hurt in training. He had yet to become part of the rotation after joining the team in January. With Riccardo Orsolini (thigh) coming back, Dan Ndoye, Benjamin Dominguez and Nicolo Cambiaghi will be the options on the left wing.